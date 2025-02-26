MLB analyst claims Nolan Arenado has desperate motive behind taking 3-hour bus ride to attend Yankees vs Cardinals

One of the hottest names to watch right now in MLB trade rumors is Nolan Arenado. The 8-time All-Star is one of the best third basemen of his generation, however, the St. Louis Cardinals have been looking to offload his sizable contract as they enter a rebuilding phase of their franchise.

There have been several teams linked to Nolan Arenado on the trade market, however, the hard-hitting third baseman has a full no-trade clause so he would need to approve of any deal. Enter the New York Yankees who have been viewed as a potential landing spot for the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.

While trade rumors are commonplace across Major League Baseball, Arenado has made a notable move that has only led to more speculation between he and the New York Yankees. On Wednesday, the Yankees and Cardinals played a Spring Training game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

This may not seem like a big deal, the fact that the St. Louis Cardinals' training facility is roughly three hours away from Tampa has raised some eyebrows. Normally a veteran like Arenado would not make such a long trip, however, given the nature of the trade rumors, it's interesting. This is something MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed on the latest episode of Foul Territory.

"It's not normal at all. It does show me that Arenado wants to play in front of the Yankees and maybe give them something to think about," Rosenthal said in the epsiode.

The New York Yankees have done a solid job at bolstering the roster this offseason by adding several notable stars, including Max Fried and Cody Bellinger. That being said, third base remains a question mark for the club, something that Arenado would improve dramatically, however, Rosenthal questions whether or not the teams can get a deal done.

"Perhaps if they move Stroman, and I'm not sure they are going to be able to do that but if they can, perhaps then this opens up a little bit and that's what Arenado's thinking," Rosenthal continued.

The New York Yankees could face some competition for Nolan Arenado on the trade market

If the Yankees were indeed looking to acquire Nolan Arenado, they may need to outbid one of their postseason rivalrs: the Houston Astros. According to MLB.com, multiple sources have reported that the Astros have a renewed level of interest in the veteran slugger.

Even though Nolan Arenado vetoed a deal to the Houston Astros earlier this offseason there is a chance that things could be different as Spring Training has fired up. The Astros have made several moves that could help them be contenders yet again in 2025, something that could tempt Arenado to accept the move to Texas.

