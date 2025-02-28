  • home icon
  • MLB analyst claims Shohei Ohtani "has to work more" to get to Freddie Freeman's level ahead of 2025 season with Dodgers

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 28, 2025 17:09 GMT
When Opening Day rolls around, both Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani should be in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They will once again form a dominant duo that should produce a lot of runs.

Last year, they were two of the 27 best hitters in baseball per wRC+, and Ohtani ranked second to only Aaron Judge in that metric. They're both poised for good offensive production again as well.

Dodgers insiders Jeff Spiegel and Blake Williams discussed the two hitters and their different styles, with one wondering if hitting doesn't come more naturally to Freeman than Ohtani.

Spiegel said he wonders if Ohtani has to "work a little bit more to get into a groove" than Freeman, who returned from a major layoff to hit a single in Thursday's spring debut.

Williams responded (22:36):

"I think Ohtani has to work more. Before he broke out, he was like a pitcher first. A lot of people considered that he was only going to be a pitcher... the hitting came along later... He doesn't have that same natural hitting ability that Freddie Freeman has."
Williams clarified that Ohtani is a more productive hitter, something a lot of metrics would agree with. He just believes Freeman "understands hitting to a better degree" which allows the first baseman to be more consistent and reliable.

Shohei Ohtani ready for spring debut

Freddie Freeman has made his spring debut after an offseason surgery. Next up, Shohei Ohtani is going to make his. The DH suffered a shoulder injury in the World Series and had to have offseason surgery.

Shohei Ohtani hasn&#039;t made his spring debut yet (Imagn)
Shohei Ohtani hasn't made his spring debut yet (Imagn)

However, he's set to debut on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, ironically his former team. Tonight, Ohtani will be in the lineup for the first time since that World Series.

Ohtani is still not ready to pitch. He's thrown bullpens and has been working out as a pitcher, but he's still recovering from Tommy John surgery in late 2023. The Dodgers are being patient, and he's not expected to be part of their rotation until a month or two after the regular season begins.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
