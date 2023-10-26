In the latest recap video on his YouTube channel, MLB analyst Fuzzy took a moment to highlight the outstanding performance of rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fuzzy’s statement during the video encapsulated the sentiment of many baseball enthusiasts as he stated:

"The sky is the limit for this kid [...] Some of the nastiest stuff in baseball."

Manager Torey Lovullo echoed this sentiment, recalling a moment from last year in the Minor Leagues when he first recognized Pfaadt’s potential. Despite being recently promoted to Triple-A Reno, Pfaadt was chosen to start the Pacific Coast League championship game, where he played a crucial role in securing a victory for his team. Now, just over a year later, Pfaadt found himself at the center of the D-backs’ clubhouse, celebrating a pennant-clinching win over the Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Pfaadt’s Game 7 outing was instrumental to help the D-backs clinch the NL pennant.

Pfaadt’s remarkable performance included recording the first 12 outs of the game, contributing significantly to the 4-2 victory. During an interview with MLB, the rookie pitcher expressed his disbelief and joy, saying:

"To come up with the guys, and look them in the face as say that we’re going to the World Series, it feels surreal."

Throughout the game, Pfaadt demonstrated his composure and skill on the mound, striking out key batters and limiting the potent Phillies lineup. Despite facing challenging situations, such as a bases-loaded scenario in the fourth inning, Pfaadt held his ground and showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

Pfaadt recorded the 12 first outs of the game and demonstrated his composure and skill on the mound.

With a total of 22 strikeouts in four postseason starts and an ERA of 2.70, Pfaadts has emerged as a standout pitcher for the D-backs.

As the D-backs gear up for the World Series, Pfaadt’s stellar outing in Game 7 has not only impressed fans and analysts but has also established him as a key player with immense potential in the world of baseball.