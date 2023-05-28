The baseball world and several MLB organizations are waiting to see how Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels decide to proceed as the two-way star is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

There has been no confirmation of contract extension to remain in Anaheim, which has led to speculation as to where the 2021 American League MVP could end up.

If Ohtani does decide the enter the free agency market, his deal would likely shatter the current MLB record. Analysts are predicting the contract could go as high as $500-$600 million.

Currently, the largest amount commited to player is the $426.5 million (12 years) that Mike Trout agreed to with the Angels.

While those figures might seem high to some of us, one analyst believes that Ohtani would be worth every penny. Chris Young touched on the subject of Ohtani's contract on MLB Network and explained why he is such a valuable asset.

"Whatever that number is, it's a good deal," said Young.

It is difficult to quatify Ohtani's value to an MLB organization. Never before have we seen a player that is able to dominate the league on both the offensive and defensive front. It is a rarity in the game of baseball.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Is Shohei Ohtani a $600 million dollar player? Is Shohei Ohtani a $600 million dollar player? https://t.co/JW0i6BWHY5

"Is Shohei Ohtani a $600 million dollar player?"

Add to that Ohtani's amiable nature and his marketability, and we will likely see a historic deal for the 28-year-old star this year.

Shohei Ohtani was voted the American League MVP in 2021

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after batting against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Shohei Ohtani's ability to hit and pitch at an elite level makes him one of the league's most prized assets. Any organization that signs the versatile athlete is getting two players for the price of one.

In 2021, the Japanese star had arguably his best year, finishing with a 9-2 record and a 3.18 ERA. That same season, he also recorded 46 home runs and 100 RBIs, a sensational feat that will likely never be repeated by another player in our lifetime.

Ohtani was named the AL MVP that year.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Opposite field home run for Shohei Ohtani



(via @angels)



IT'S GONEOpposite field home run for Shohei Ohtani(via @angels) IT'S GONE 👋Opposite field home run for Shohei Ohtani‼️(via @angels)https://t.co/nIVncFoSu1

"IT'S GONE Opposite field home run for Shohei Ohtani (via @angels) - FOX Sports: MLB

To prove his 2022 season was no fluke, he followed it up with another exceptional year. Last season, he finsihed with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, a 15-9 record and a 2.33 ERA. He finished second to Aaron Judge in the MVP voting.

The numbers being thrown around for Ohtani's contract are astonishing, yet completely justifiable. Whether he remains with the Los Angeles Angels is still to be determined, but it is possible that Ohtani will be baseball's highest earner in 2024.

