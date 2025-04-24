MLB analyst contends Kyle Tucker has flipped the Cubs' fortune

During the offseason, the Chicago Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. He was sent to Chicago in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith.

Tucker has his new club looking like a well-oiled machine. They are coming off a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers and have further distanced themselves in the National League Central.

The Cubbies sit with a record of 16-10. MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs believes the acquisition of Tucker has turned this club into one that other teams will need to take note of.

"When you go out in the offseason and make the statement to say, 'We're going to bring in Kyle Tucker into this roster for a rental, like, to just know we'll have him for a season,' I think that's a statement to everybody else," said Scruggs.

Scruggs has seen the impact Tucker has made on this team both offensively and defensively. In 26 games, he has hit .314/.423/.637 with seven home runs, 25 runs batted in, and seven stolen bases.

"You better bring your A-game because we're not playing around this season" he added.

The Cubs look like a well-oiled machine with Tucker and guys like Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong. However, they must keep up this pace if they want to stay ahead of teams like the Milwaukee Brewers or Cincinnati Reds in the division.

Kyle Tucker is not the only Cubs player turning heads

Chicago Cubs - Kyle Tucker (Photo via IMAGN)

While Kyle Tucker has been tearing the ball off the cover for the Cubs, he is not the only one. Pete Crow-Armstrong has really come alive at the plate over the last few days.

Over his last two games, the speedster is hitting 6-for-9 with two home runs, a double, and seven runs batted in. He now has five home runs in total on the season, already halfway there to tying his career-high from last season.

His bat has gotten hot, which complements his speed. He is always a threat to steal a base when he is on, taking away the opposing pitcher's focus on the current hitter.

The Cubs do not have many questions in terms of offense. They have had little trouble getting their barrels to baseballs this year, alongside some great pitching. This is a team that can certainly continue to stay hot throughout the year and make their first postseason appearance since 2020.

