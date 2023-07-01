During Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Shohei Ohtani, the extraordinary two-way phenom for the Los Angeles Angels, extended his lead in home runs by hitting his 30th homer of this MLB season.

The sheer magnitude of power was on full display as the home run soared an astonishing distance of 493 feet, leaving spectators in awe.

In a historic feat, the extraordinary two-way superstar from Japan became the first player since Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 to achieve the remarkable milestone of hitting 30 home runs before the end of June. Notably, Davis had set the record with 31 home runs within that same timeframe.

Shohei Ohtani has undoubtedly risen as the prominent star of the MLB this season, consistently delivering performances that surpass his peers by a significant margin.

His extraordinary talent has propelled him to become one of the most prominent baseball stars worldwide.

Jared Carrabis made a post about the two way phenom on his Twitter, praising the player for being the best of his time.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Shohei Ohtani has already put together two of the best single seasons in baseball history…AND HE IS GETTING BETTER. THINK ABOUT THAT. HE SOMEHOW IS GETTING BETTER WHEN HE WAS ALREADY THE BEST. MAYBE OF ALL-TIME. Shohei Ohtani has already put together two of the best single seasons in baseball history…AND HE IS GETTING BETTER. THINK ABOUT THAT. HE SOMEHOW IS GETTING BETTER WHEN HE WAS ALREADY THE BEST. MAYBE OF ALL-TIME.

Will the Los Angeles Angels be able to retain Shohei Ohtani ?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Leading the MLB with an impressive count of 30 home runs, Ohtani demonstrates his sheer dominance at the plate. Moreover, his exceptional skills also position him among the top three pitchers in several league statistics, further establishing his versatile prowess.

Despite Shohei Ohtani's exceptional contributions, the Los Angeles Angels have encountered challenges in providing sufficient support, leading to another disappointing loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Although Ohtani has been the driving force behind propelling his team to second place in the division, their recent defeat has caused them to slip to third.

With Ohtani's impending free agency, the Angels face the urgency of reversing their fortunes swiftly if they intend to retain their superstar beyond the upcoming season.

