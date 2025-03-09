MLB analyst drops blunt take on Aaron Judge’s legacy and why a World Series title could define his career

Aaron Judge is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, and just won the 2024 American League MVP Award. There is still something missing from his legacy, though, as Judge has not yet been able to lead the New York Yankees to a World Series title.

At this point, Judge is almost a guarantee for the Hall of Fame, but at least one MLB analyst believes that he is still not at legendary status. On the "Foul Territory" podcast on Mar. 8, former MLB star Todd Frazier stated that it's going to take a World Series for Judge to take the next step.

"He's a stud man, and I don't know what else he needs to do in the regular season, besides put up 40-50+ home runs each year. A World Series would be huge. It's gonna have to be World Series for me," Todd Frazier said.

Aaron Judge got the Yankees to the World Series in 2024, but the team ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in just five games. It's not easy to win a World Series, but the other MLB analyst on the podcast believes more pressure is on Judge based on where he plays.

"It's not like Judge had the perfect supporting cast for all these years, but I do feel like he's gonna feel it more than some others just based on the uniform."

Aaron Judge sends message to rest of league ahead of 2025 season

The New York Yankees made plenty of moves this offseason to improve their roster, and Aaron Judge is happy with his new teammates. Speaking with MLB Network on Mar. 6, Judge spoke about how motivated this team is heading into the season.

"It's still kind of the same thing [heading into the new season]. We got a goal here when we play in New York, it's about winning the championship. We came close last year, we got a chance to go to the dance, didn't finish the job. But, everyone in this room's motivated to get back there and rewrite the script," Judge said.

If the Yankees are going to win a World Series in 2025 then it will be Aaron Judge leading the team. Getting that title would put Judge on a level that very few players in this league have ever gotten to.

