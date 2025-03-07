Aaron Judge sends stern message as Yankees seek redemption after World Series loss to Dodgers

On Thursday, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge spoke about his goals for the upcoming season. Judge and the Yankees will be looking to hit the ground running in the new season, after disappointingly coming up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series in five games.

Ad

Judge himself enjoyed an incredible 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .322 batting average, along with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. As one would expect for a player with such jaw-dropping stats, Judge was awarded the AL MVP award.

Speaking to Lauren Shehadi and Chris Young of MLB Network, the Yankees #99 talked about how the Bronx Bombers are looking to make it back to the Fall Classic again in 2025, and 'rewrite the script' of last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's still kind of the same thing [heading into the new season]. We got a goal here when we play in New York, it's about winning the championship. We came close last year, we got a chance to go to the dance, didn't finish the job. But, everyone in this room's motivated to get back there and rewrite the script." Aaron Judge said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Judge will be particularly motivated this season after his disastrous Game 5 against the Dodgers. With the Yankees up 5-0, Judge committed a costly error that jumpstarted the team's fifth-inning meltdown as they went on to lose, 7-6.

Aaron Judge happy with how the Yankees squad is looking despite losing Juan Soto

After spending the 2024 season together in the Bronx, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge formed a frightening partnership, hitting a total of 99 home runs between them. However, Soto eventually signed a 15-year, $765 million deal in free agency with the Yankees' cross city rivals, the New York Mets.

Ad

Speaking to the press, Aaron Judge shared his opinion on how the Yankees' squad seems to be shaping up heading into the new season after Soto's exit.

"(Juan) Soto's one of a kind man. He's a special player. I'm excited for him and his new chapter with the Mets, but we added a lot of new pieces here ... starting with (Cody) Bellinger and (Paul) Goldschmidt." Aaron Judge said, via SNY.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite agreeing that Soto's undeniable quality will surely be missed, Judge appeared to be content with some of the acquisitions that the front office has made over the past months.

"Guys are still wanting to improve, still wanting to get better. They are going to add such a different dynamic to this team. It really lengthens out this whole lineup. You can't replace a guy like Juan Soto, but you bring in guys like this that are All-Stars, MVP-caliber players, we did a pretty good job." Judge added.

With opening day inching ever closer, Yankees fans will be hoping Judge can carry on where he left off in 2024, and end the Bronx Bombers' 15-year World Series drought.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback