Yankees fans speculate possible Opening Day lineup as NY announces squad ft. Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole & others vs Twins

It might still be Spring Training, but the New York Yankees are using the Mar. 6 game against the Minnesota Twins as an Opening Day preview. Manager Aaron Boone can always adjust things before the season opener, but it appears that the lineup posted will be the same one used on Opening Day.

Gerrit Cole has already been announced as the Opening Day starter for the Yankees. They posted their lineup on "X," and it drew plenty of fan reactions.

"Cole on the bump as we take on the Twins," @Yankees captioned.

Some fans were quick to point out the flaws in this lineup and were already complaining about this version of the Yankees.

"they're running out the opening day lineup on March 6th and it still looks *ss 🤣," @KooK_code commented.

Others agreed with this assessment and already noticed some flaws with the Yankees.

"Bottom two of lineup need to be replaced but other than that it's solid," one fan commented.

"I hate this lineup," another fan commented.

While some were already critical of the Yankees, others were excited about seeing this lineup in action.

"Kinda like this lineup... let's go!" @betsteviepicks commented.

"First game I'm watching this spring. Excited!" one fan commented.

"Like the names on this lineup card," another fan commented.

Aaron Judge Excited About Additions to New York Yankees Roster

Aaron Judge is the best player in the Yankees lineup, and he is going to be surrounded by new talent this season. Juan Soto is no longer with the team, but Judge is still excited about some of the new talent that the team brought in.

Speaking with SNY TV on Feb. 17, Judge highlighted some of his new teammates and how they can help the Yankees.

“It's exciting. A lot of different pieces that have come in," Judge said. "We start with Bellinger, a guy that can play three, four, five, six different positions for us, play all over the field."

"A guy like Goldschmidt, who's been one of the top 10 hitters in the game for the past 10 years, it's been impressive to watch. He's going to bring a different side of the game to us at first base. He's a guy that can run the bases well," he added.

There are still a few weeks until the regular season begins, but fans of the Yankees will get to see their biggest stars play on Mar. 6.

