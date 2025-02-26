"Juan Soto was the 2nd best Yankee last year"; "Aaron Judge and Jalen Brunson are 1 & 2" - Fans react to ranking of New York’s top 10 athletes

Juan Soto was the talk of the offseason as he was one of the biggest free agents on the open market. After spending a season with the New York Yankees, he now plays for the other New York team, the Mets.

With Soto staying in New York, FOX Sports put together a top-10 list of the best athletes playing in the Big Apple. To many people's surprise, Soto has been ranked No. 1.

Soto takes the top spot, while Aaron Judge comes in listed at No. 2. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson comes in at three, Francisco Lindor at four, and Karl-Anthony Towns rounds out the top five.

Many fans do not agree with the order on this list, especially Yankees fans. They feel Judge deserves the top spot over Soto.

"Soto was the 2nd best Yankee last year but he's number 1" one fan posted.

"Judge and Brunson are 1-2 and it's not even remotely close" said another.

"Y'all are joking right? Lmfao" said another.

Fans are making the point that Soto was not even the best Yankees player last year. That would be Judge, who also won an American League MVP Award.

"No way Judge isn't first" said another.

"No way Stanton above Cole" said another.

The Juan Soto-Mets era began with a bang on Saturday

New York Mets - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

The Mets started their spring training games last Saturday against the Houston Astros. To the fans' excitement, Juan Soto got the start, hitting in the two-hole behind Francisco Lindor.

It did not take long for the four-time All-Star to get the fans out of their seats. He hit a solo shot in his first at-bat, rightfully scoring the first run of the new year.

You cannot ask for anything more out of the guy that you just signed this past winter. He immediately showed everyone why he was one of the biggest stories during the offseason.

The Mets played most of their expected starters for the first half of the game before pulling them. It was a good showing all around, and the club came out victorious by a score of 6-2.

This is a team that fans will want to pay attention to. They have a solid group of hitters that may need to overperform while the club gets their pitching staff healthy.

