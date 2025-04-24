MLB analyst drops bold verdict on Max Fried's Yankees run as team dominates AL

The New York Yankees' free-agent signing of Max Fried has proved to be huge so far for the club. They sit with the best record in the American League after the two-time All-Star signed his eight-year, $218 million contract.

Ad

He has become the Bronx Bombers' ace after Gerrit Cole had been shut down earlier in the season. The 2023 AL Cy Young winner underwent Tommy John surgery back in March.

Despite losing a key member of the rotation, MLB analyst Rob Parker has been impressed with what Fried has done. He joined Brian Kenny on MLB Now to talk about the lefty's impressive start with his new club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You show up to New York with that big contract, right? And you're pushed to the front of the line, and you're supposed to perform. I mean, that's why the Yankees have the best record in the American League" said Parker.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parker points to Fried's success on the mound as to why the Yankees have such an impressive record. He has started five games, holding a 4-0 record with a 1.42 ERA across 31.2 innings of work.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going into Thursday, the Yanks have the best record in the American League with 15 wins, and Fried's next start is creeping up. He is expected to take the ball on Saturday when the Yanks play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees pitchers must step up to help Max Fried

New York Yankees - Max Fried (Photo via IMAGN)

The Yankees have been able to pencil in a win when Max Fried got the start. He holds an undefeated record, but he could surely use some help from the other starting pitchers.

Ad

Carlos Rodon has been shaky at best, and Carlos Carrasco currently holds an ERA above six. They cannot depend on Fried to win every single one of his starts when he takes the mound.

Things have also not gone well for Marcus Stroman. He was also shaky on the mound before being placed on the 15-day IL on April 12. The righty is dealing with left knee inflammation.

Stroman is not the only pitcher trying to come back from the IL for the Bronx Bombers, either. 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner Luis Gil strained his lat and is working his way off the 60-day IL. He is expected to return in June, so it will be interesting to see how the team looks by then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More