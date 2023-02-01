The Toronto Blue Jays have not won the World Series since claiming back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993. That title-less streak may come to an end in 2023, according to MLB analyst Tom Verducci.

"I think they're a force," Verducci said on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" morning show. "I think this is a 95-plus win team."

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



takes a look north of the border as the Jays seek a third consecutive season with 90+ wins. The Blue Jays have a top __ roster in the game. #MLBNHotStove takes a look north of the border as the Jays seek a third consecutive season with 90+ wins. The Blue Jays have a top __ roster in the game.#MLBNHotStove takes a look north of the border as the Jays seek a third consecutive season with 90+ wins. https://t.co/FSpY6BgrAB

The Toronto Blue Jays finished second to the New York Yankees in the American League East last season with a 92-70 record. Toronto claimed the top wild-card slot, but were swept in a first-round playoff series by the Seattle Mariners.

The team lost starting pitcher Ross Stripling via free agency to the San Francisco Giants, but replaced him by signing hurler Chris Bassitt from the New York Mets.

Bassitt's addition gives the Blue Jays one of the strongest starting rotations in MLB on paper. Alek Manoah, an All-Star that posted a 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA in his first full big league season in 2022, leads the staff, followed by Kevin Gausman and Bassitt.

The wild card is Jose Berrios, whom Toronto acquired from the Minnesota Twins in 2021, only to watch his ERA balloon from 3.52 to 5.23 in 2022. If he returns to form, he would be one of the best No. 4 starters in the league.

The team further enhanced their position heading into 2023 by signing first baseman/designated hitter Brandon Belt and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, as well as trading for outfielder Daulton Varsho, while also naming former Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly as a bench coach.

They join a team that already boasts a heavy-hitting lineup that features outfielders George Springer and Bo Bichette, as well as first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and third baseman Matt Chapman, to name but a few.

"It's hard for me to find a team that had a better offseason," Verducci said.

The Blue Jays are expected to contend for division and league titles this coming season. They are among the favorites to win next autumn's World Series.

Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates clinching a playoff spot last season.

The World Series is a long time coming for Toronto Blue Jays

It has been three decades since the Toronto Blue Jays last played in the World Series. Toronto last represented the American League in the Fall Classic in 1993, when the Blue Jays won the second of their back-to-back championships.

Since then, Toronto has only made the playoffs four times, losing back-to-back AL Championship Series in 2015 and 2016 and losing in the wild-card round in both 2020 and 2022.

Poll : 0 votes