Elly De La Cruz keeps on being an element of surprise as the Cincinnati Reds batter hit for a cycle in their game against the Atlanta Braves. His cycle contributed to an 11-10 win for his team as they continued their winning form. Baseball media heaped immense praise on the player after his performance.

The Dominican scored a double and homered in the second and third innings against starter AJ Smith-Shawver. Against relievers Collin McHugh and Ben Heller, in the fifth and sixth, respectively, De La Cruz completed his cycle with an RBI single and RBI triple.

The Reds completed their 12th straight win, tied for the second-best in franchise history. Cincinnati was able to halt their opponent's eight-game winning streak. Elly De La Cruz's cycle was the first for the Reds in 34 years, last accomplished by Eric Davis in 1989 against San Diego.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis took to Twitter to voice his appreciation for the rookie talent:

"ELLY DE LA CRUZ HAS HIT FOR THE CYCLE AND IT’S ONLY THE SIXTH DAMN INNING!! THIS KID IS UNBELIEVABLE!!" Jared Carrabis said via Twitter.

Elly De La Cruz's rise to the top of the Reds lineup

Elly De La Cruz was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2018. Working his way through the rookie leagues, the shortstop found a place in the Double-A League last season, playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts.

His abilities were rewarded when he was chosen to represent the Reds in the All-Star Futures Game.

To avoid a Rule 5 draft, where minor league players can be drafted by other teams due to inactivity, Cruz was added to the 40-man roster. However, he was immediately optioned back at the start of the season to Reds' Triple-A affiliates Louisville Bats.

After an initial stint on the IL, Cruz hasn't looked behind hitting .297/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs.

