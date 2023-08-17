San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. put in another impressive performance in his team's 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Dominican made an impressive play by stealing home base in the seventh innings to extend his team's lead on the night. MLB analyst Jared Carrabis hailed Tatis Jr. for his play and called him one of the most "electric" players in the game.

Tatis Jr. was originally signed by the Chicago White Sox as an international free agent from the Dominican Prospect League in 2015. However, he was traded to the Padres before he could make his MLB debut.

Since moving to San Diego, the Dominican has slowly become one of the most exciting players in the major leagues, winning the Silver Slugger award twice and also finishing the 2021 season as the NL home run leader.

This year, while the Padres struggle in fourth place in their division, Tatis Jr. has shown plenty of glimpses of his potential. He has struggled to maintain consistency over the course of the season but has still completed some eye-catching plays nonetheless.

One of those plays came on Wednesday's fixture against the Orioles when the Padres shortstop decided to steal home base in the seventh inning to take his team over the line. MLB Analyst Jared Carrabis was as impressed as other baseball fans and took note of the impressive play:

"I don’t care what you say. He is still very much one of the most electric players in the game of baseball today".

Fernando Tatis Jr. secured the series win over the Orioles with impressive sprint

Fernando Tatis Jr. made stealing home base look easy on Wednesday night, winning the series against the Baltimore Orioles in the process. The San Diego Padres have struggled over the course of the MLB season so far, but this could be the spark they need to put together a winning streak that may make them playoff contenders again.

While it is still a long shot, they certainly have the talent in their team to turn things around and make a final push in the regular season.