MLB analyst hails Shohei Ohtani's unprecedented global fame after Fortnite Icons series announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's introduction into the Fortnite Icon series has taken over global news since its announcement yesterday. The Japanese phenom will be the first ever MLB player to get his own skin in the award-winning game, reaching out to a whole new audience. After the announcement, one MLB analyst praised Ohtani's reach and significance in the global stage, saying not many realise its dignificance.

Since moving across the Pacific to join the MLB in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has grown into one of the biggest players the game has ever seen. After a historic move to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, the slugger helped them to a World Series title in his first season. As he returns to defend the title, he continues to be a global phenomenon outside the field.

After Fortnite released a video of Shohei Ohtani's new skin, MLB analyst Dallas Braden paid tribute to the Dodgers star's popularity across the globe (via Twitter):

"I’m not sure folks truly grasp the level of superstardom required to transcend cultural & social landscapes on the level that Ohtani has. He’s a baseball player. That doesn’t lend itself to international fame & acclaim…unless you’re doing Ohtani type stuff. This is dope!"

In the new Fortnite skin, Ohtani is clad in the Dodgers home and away uniforms, alongside a Samurai Shohei outfit option. The new addition also includes LEGO version as well as a bobblehead of his dog Decoy. It will be released in the new update on March 17, one day ahead of the Tokyo Series.

Freddie Freeman reveals how Shohei Ohtani helped the Dodgers sign Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers added another promising arm to their already lethal starting rotation when they signed Japanese youngster Roki Sasaki this offseason. Having beat stiff competition to bring Sasaki to LA, first baseman Freddie Freeman recently revealed that Shohei Ohtani actually brought his dog Decoy along for the meeting. In a recent episode of Foul Territory, Freeman said:

"Shohei was with him the whole time. Shohei brought his dog because Roki likes dogs too. We knew what we were doing."

With Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman and Will Smith also present in the meeting, Freeman explained that the goal was to make Roki comfortable. Ultimately, it worked out for them as Sasaki heads into his first MLB Spring Training in Dodgers blue.

