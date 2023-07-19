A potential trade for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani makes this one of the most exciting trade deadlines in years.

Although there is still no clarity on whether the Los Angeles Angels and the Japanese phenom will part ways, rumors are swirling as we approach the August 1st deadline.

Ohtani is in the final stages of a one-year deal and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Instead of possibly losing him for almost nothing, the Angels could decide to cash in one one of baseball's biggest names.

According to MLB analyst Jake Mintz, there is still a strong possibility that owner Arte Moreno and the club decide to move on from Ohtani:

Right now, I'd put the odds of an Ohtani trade at 30%

Mintz's recent piece for Fox Sports highlights the team's poor record, injuries and the demand for Ohtani as reasons the Angels could consider a trade.

Eric Karros thinks Ohtani will be playing for San Francisco Giants after the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/5Spnj8Bafq Will Shohei Ohtani play in the postseason this year?Eric Karros thinks Ohtani will be playing for San Francisco Giants after the trade deadline

"Will Shohei Ohtani play in the postseason this year? Eric Karros thinks Ohtani will be playing for San Francisco Giants after the trade deadline" - FOX Sports MLB

With almost sixty percent of season complete, the Angels are 48-48 and trail the divison-leading Texas Rangers by nine games.

Despite having MVP talent like Ohtani and Mike Trout on the roster, the Los Angeles Angels have failed to qualify for the playoffs for eight straight seasons. That is the longest longest drought in in the majors (tied with the Detroit Tigers).

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win his second AL MVP award this season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels connects for a home run at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani has been sensational in the previous two seasons. Over 315 games, he has racked up 80 home runs, 195 RBIs, 298 hits, 375 strikeouts and 24 wins.

"Jomboy thinks Shohei Ohtani could be headed to the Dodgers at the trade deadline" - Talkin' Baseball

However, this season could turn out to be Ohtani's best yet. He is currently slashing .307/.392/.680 and has 35 home runs and 76 RBIs. On the offensive front he leads the league in home runs, triples and OPS. He also ranks first in batting average against and fourth in strikeouts.

Speculation suggests that Ohtani is interested in remaining on the West Coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have both been mentioned as possible landing spots for the MVP favorite.

