The behavior of some Baltimore Orioles fans towards visiting Boston Red Sox players during Tuesday night's game has left many in the baseball world shocked and appalled.

Many Red Sox players had complaints about security near the visitors' bullpen after home fans sprayed the dugout with beer, with reports saying that one player was also spat on. Such acts have plagued the sport for a long time, and it's time authorities took some harsh measures to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

The Baltimore Orioles entered the pitch after a narrow 5-4 win against the Boston Red Sox the previous time and are second in the AL East with a 14-8 record. The Red Sox have been less fortunate, having lost their first meeting while sitting at the bottom of the table.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, they started well on Tuesday night and went 7-0 up in the third innings. The Orioles fought back but couldn't do enough as the game ended 8-6 in favor of the Red Sox. Sadly, the thrilling encounter was overshadowed by some unruly behavior from some home fans.

According to reports, the Red Sox players in the visitors' bullpen were sprayed with beer and one was even spat on by Orioles fans in the stands above. The incident was condemned by fans and analysts throughout the country and will most likely lead to an investigation by authorities. Such behavior has been on the ugly side of the sport for a long time and is always an unwelcome sight.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis wrote:

"Boo all you want, but who spits on another person just because they're playing against your favorite team? Clean it up."

Rob Bradford @bradfo Many of the Red Sox relievers were not happy with security out near the visitors' bullpen tonight. A few pitchers were sprayed by beer, with one Red Sox being spat on. More than a few called it the worst they had ever seen. Many of the Red Sox relievers were not happy with security out near the visitors' bullpen tonight. A few pitchers were sprayed by beer, with one Red Sox being spat on. More than a few called it the worst they had ever seen.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Rob Bradford @bradfo Many of the Red Sox relievers were not happy with security out near the visitors' bullpen tonight. A few pitchers were sprayed by beer, with one Red Sox being spat on. More than a few called it the worst they had ever seen. Many of the Red Sox relievers were not happy with security out near the visitors' bullpen tonight. A few pitchers were sprayed by beer, with one Red Sox being spat on. More than a few called it the worst they had ever seen. I won't make this about Orioles fans because every fan base has assholes, but what the fuck is wrong with people? Boo all you want, but who spits on another person just because they're playing against your favorite team? Clean it up. twitter.com/bradfo/status/… I won't make this about Orioles fans because every fan base has assholes, but what the fuck is wrong with people? Boo all you want, but who spits on another person just because they're playing against your favorite team? Clean it up. twitter.com/bradfo/status/…

Red Sox end Orioles' 7-game winning streak

Corey Kluber and Jarren Durran were the two stars for the Boston Red Sox as they snapped the Blatimore Orioles' string of wins in the MLB this season. Kluber eneded the night with 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K and 1 HR, while Durran was equally impressive from the plate with .163 WPA, 3-4, HR(1), 2B, 2 R and 4 RBIs.

The final game of the series promises to be another nail-biter on Wednesday night if the Red Sox can make a repeat of their performance. Additionally, everyone in the community will also hope for a better showing from fans so that the attention remains on the game for everyone to enjoy.

Poll : 0 votes