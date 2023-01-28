The New York Mets continued to spend extravegantly during the offseason with Jeff McNeil, who is the latest player to receive a revised contract.

This time, however, the Mets seem to have pulled off a bargain as the club signed one of the league's premier hitters to a four-year, $50 million extension. The Mets also have an option for a fifth-year, which would bring the cost of the contract up to $63.75 million.

After a series of big-money deals this offseason, the market has been heavily inflated. The Mets have locked up the National League batting champion and one of the team's most versatile fielders to a very reasonable number. McNeil was a two-time All-Star and a a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2022. He was a key member of the Mets team that won 101 games last year.

MLB analyst Chris Jimenez was the latest to provide his views on the extension:

"This is a really good deal for the Mets...The dude can hit"

Speaking on MLB Network Radio, Jimenez was all praise for the lefty hitter. He concluded by stating what a good deal this was for both parties.

".@JeffMcNeil805 signs up for AT LEAST four more years in New York. All-Star. Silver Slugger. Hitting baseballs hard. Everywhere. @Mets| #Mets | #LGM" - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

The second baseman, who can also play in the outfield, has played his entire MLB career with the Mets. His numbers have been exceptional and he is one of the club's most consistent hitters.

McNeil has hit below the .310 mark just once in five seasons in the big league and has also finished with an OBP below .380 only once. Over 516 games in the majors, he has a .307/.370/.458 slash line and a .828 OPS.

Jeff McNeil led MLB last season with a .326 batting average

Jeff McNeil hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field

Jeff McNeil may have wanted to secure a longer-term contract instead of waiting to become a free agent. Instead of battling it out in arbitration, the 30-year-old hitter chose to commit to a five-year deal with the New York Mets.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Jeff McNeil is staying in Queens long-term Jeff McNeil is staying in Queens long-term 🙌 https://t.co/6JHy51gbz5

Mets owner Steven Cohen has been aggressive in the market. He has brought in three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, All-Star Jose Quintana, Japanese star Kodai Senga and David Robertson to shore up the pitching. Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez will also be on the roster next year.

The Mets are in search of their first World Series since 1986. Nothing short of that will suffice for an organization that has spent record numbers this offseason. Jeff McNeil's return will help provide some offensive consistency in 2023.

