On Friday, the Boston Red Sox announced they had acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals. Boston sent a pair of right-handed pitchers in Nick Robertson and Victor Santos to St. Louis.

O'Neill had a decent 2023 season with the Cardinals. He played in 72 games, hitting .231/.312/.403 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. He did this while battling a lingering knee and back issue that cost him some time.

Boston hopes to return to being the player he was during the 2021 season. In 138 games, he hit .286/.352/.560 with a career-high 34 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Network analyst Dan Pleasac liked the move and said the following:

"This is a really good move by the Red Sox... if he's healthy he could hit 25-30 HR in that ballpark easily."

Expand Tweet

Tyler O'Neill is a two-time Gold Glove left fielder, but he can also play center and right field as well. His defensive prowess will certainly help the Red Sox heading into the 2024 season.

This move came days after Boston traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees. Boston received Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice in the deal.

Boston needed some help in the outfield heading into next season. They were one of four teams in the league who had over 100 errors during the 2023 season and you do not win many games like that.

Being traded to the Red Sox could be what Tyler O'Neill needs to get back on track

Red Sox land Tyler O'Neill from Cardinals

The Seattle Mariners drafted Tyler O'Neill in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft. He stayed in Seattle's system until 2017 when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

O'Neill would make his MLB debut in 2018 but struggled to get the ball rolling. He split his time with the big-league club and the minor leagues but became the team's starting left fielder in 2020.

It seemed that O'Neill had a falling out with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol. Marmol publically ripped into O'Neill for his lack of hustle early into the 2023 season and the two clashed, which was not a pretty sight for the organization.

Expand Tweet

A change in scenery could be what O'Neill needs to get back on track. Alex Cora is a player's manager and Fenway should be an excellent ballpark for him offensively.

Boston made a great move by trading for O'Neill, and he will look to prove himself during the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.