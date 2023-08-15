MLB analyst Michael Kay spoke out against derogatory remarks made on social media about Alex Rodriguez's contentious past.

Through a Twitter post, Kay made it clear that he had no patience for unjustified criticism when he said, "Chances of insulting Alex to his face falls under the heading of no chance," in response to a fan's jab at Rodriguez's PED-tainted past.

In 2013, Alex Rodriguez was found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs. From Aug. 8, 2013 until the end of the 2014 season, he was initially suspended for 211 regular-season games. The suspension was ultimately reduced to 162 games.

Despite Rodriguez's remarkable success, his career has been marred by the PED scandal.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB comeback

Alex Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, left his mark on baseball history. However, his journey has been one of transformation and atonement.

Rodriguez underwent a comeback after a PED scandal tarnished his reputation.

With a special advisory position with the New York Yankees, for whom he played, Rodriguez's comeback story took off. As he entered the world of sports commentary, this signaled the start of a remarkable transformation.

Gradually, he took on the position of MLB analyst and television host, where he shared his perspectives and expertise on the sport that defined his career.

His goals, however, did not end there. Rodriguez established A-Rod Corp. in 1995, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit.

The company, which was initially focused on real estate, has grown to become a multifaceted organization with interests in sports, wellness, media and entertainment.

Rodriguez's leadership inspired investments in well-known businesses like TruFusion, Super Coffee and Rainbow Sports Global, showcasing his wide range of passions and astute business sense.

Beyond the boardroom, Rodriguez extended his influence to the sports arena, becoming a minority owner of the NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This move highlighted his commitment to sports management and his desire to contribute to the growth of various athletic disciplines.

The transformation of Alex Rodriguez from a scandal-plagued athlete to a multifaceted entrepreneur and commentator is evidence of his tenacity and willpower.