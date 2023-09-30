Few could have predicted the horrid season that Carlos Rodon has had for the Yankees. Then again, just about nothing has gone as planned for the team.

A 2022 Cy Young contender, Rodon threw 178 innings for the San Francisco Giants last year. The left hander went 14-8, posting an ERA of 2.88, in addition to 237 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.028.

On account of the spectacular season, the Yankees extended a six-year, $162 million contract to Rodon. He was expected to be the anchor of the Yankees' rotation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, a preseason forearm injury was compounded by a back injury. After being touted as a possible opening day starter for the New York Yankees, it was early July before Carlos Rodon finally made his debut in the pinstripes.

Since re-joining the roster, his stats have been awful. In thirteen starts, the 30-year old has an ERA of 5.74 and a record of 3-8 across 64 innings on the bump. Moreover, Rodon owns a HR/9 figure of 2.0, by far the highest metric he has attained in that category in his career.

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Rodon last night: 0 IP, 8 ER, 6 H, 0 SO, 2 BB, 35 P. He finishes his first season as a Yankee with a 6.86 ERA in 14 starts. They gave him a six-year, $162 million contract in December" - Talkin Baseball

On September 29 Rodon took to the mound for his final start of the season against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. With the Yankees' postseason hopes already dashed, many fans hoped that the team could, at least, finish the season with dignity against one of the AL's worst teams.

Unfortunately, Rodon showed no signs of improvement. After surrendering a two-run double to Sal Perez, Edward Olivares took Rodon deep to left field. After another RBI from Danny Duffy, it was 5-0 Royals by the end of the first inning. Rodon would be yanked from the game as the team went down 12-5.

Expand Tweet

"That Carlos Rodon contract looking good through year one." - Jared Carrabis

Following the performance, MLB analyst and Boston Red Sox fan Jared Carrabis took to Twitter to mock Rodon and his massive contract. Sarcastically, Carrabis commented that Rodon's six-year deal is "looking good through year one."

Carlos Rodon will need to shape up for the Yankees in 2024

While one could make the excuse that injuries knocked Rodon off his game early in the season, another year like this would be a disaster. Despite finishing at the top of the Cy Young conversation with the San Francisco Giants last year, Rodon has pitched as though he belongs in Double-A. If the ace, who is purportedly in the prime of his career, doesn't make some massive changes, the Yankees will have other option but to show him the door.