The career of Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is somewhat of an enigma. Despite being one of the best players in MLB history, his relationship with his team and his team's performance could not be more complex.

The first player to hit at least 100 RBIs and record more than 100 strikeouts, Ohtani's credentials as the greatest pitcher-hitter star in history are beyond reproach.

Despite being a former MVP and Rookie of the Year, the Los Angeles Angels have had difficulty signing him to a long-term deal. At the end of the season, Shohei Ohtani's one-year deal worth $30 million will expire, making the 28-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander SHOHEI OHTANI WITH HOME RUN #29 ON THE YEAR AND #14 IN THE MONTH OF JUNE



After signing outfielder Mike Trout to a massive, 12-year contract worth some $426.5 million, many feel as though the Angels' resouces may be stretched too far to offer a viable qualifying deal before Ohtani departs. Many expect Ohtani to draw offers of up to $500 million should be enter the free agent market, with many listing the Los Angeles Dodgers as prime contenders.

However, at least one MLB analyst is not so quick to consider Ohtani's days with the Los Angeles Angels as numbered. In a recent appearance on The Ringer podcast, ESPN analyst Jeff Passan argued that Ohtani might stay in LA, claiming:

"Shohei Ohtani has a lot of comfort with the Angels, they have found what works. It took a few years, but they have figured out."

The Ringer @ringer



According to Passan, Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are finally beginning to sync. Despite having not made the postseason since 2014, the Angels are competitive in the AL Wild Card race, owing to the second spot.

Meanwhile, the individual play Shohei Ohtani has been lights-out. On June 27, Ohtani treated fans to an absolute clinic by hitting a pair of home runs and striking out 10 Chicago White Sox hitters. If he keeps playing this well, and his team can succeed on account of his success, perhaps we can find a way to keep him around.

Shohei Ohtani will be the GOAT wherever he goes

The fanfare and media attention appear to be reaching a deafening tone as the termination of Ohtani's contract expires. However, as the Japanese stud knows all too well, focusing on winning and avoiding the noise and drama could not be more critical as his team aims to finally close the gap between themselves and playoff baseball.

