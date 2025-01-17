MLB analyst offers Jose Altuve crucial advice following Astros’ losses of Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve finished second in MLB Now's Top 10 Second Baseman, making his 11th appearance on The Shredder's list of top players.

The 34-year-old veteran is an established star at second base and took second position despite his declining defensive numbers. Discussing his career on MLB Network, analyst Mark DeRosa shared his thoughts on Altuve following Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman's departures:

"I think for me what makes him (Jose Altuve) great is his aggressive nature and the way he plays the game. If I was having an honest conversation with him, I think the easiest thing to do is to move him potentially. Don't lead him off. I think that's the biggest thing for me.

"I felt like Yordan Alvarez was walking to the plate in 2 seconds every time. I almost want him to feel like he's got to drive the ball out of the parl for me a little bit more. Losing the Kyle Tuckers and the Alex Bregmans of the world, I'd like to see him move into more of a power position offensively."

Jose Altuve signed with the Houston Astros as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and made his major league debut in 2011. Since then, he has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career and is the logest-tenured player on the Astros. Over the years, The Shredder has named him in the Top 10 list 11 times, taking the first position five times.

Heading into the twilight of his career, Altuve recorded an .295 average with 20 home runs and 65 RBI in a down season last year. While his defensive prowess and speed are seemingly on the decline, he remains a reliable bat in the lineup. It remains to be seen if he continues to take the leadoff spot in the Astros lineup next year.

Astros star Jose Altuve ranks 7th MLB's all-time era adjusted hitting statistic

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is on track towards the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, following his exploits in the najor leagues so far. The veteran slugger ranks seventh in MLB's all-time career wRC+ in the modern era despite a steady decline in his output in the past few years.

While his future role in the Astros team remains to be seen, there's no doubt that he deserves to see out his stellar career in Houston. Sooner or later, his position in the lineup is bound to change, but he has proved once again that he's still a force to be reckoned with at home plate.

