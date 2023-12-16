The New York Mets need to add arms to their bullpen this offseason and have, therefore, been chasing Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But should they miss out on the RHP, they will not pivot to Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, according to MLB analyst Will Sammon.

"Will Sammon reporting if Mets miss on Yamamoto, 'they are not expected to simply pivot to …Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery'. Had reported Mets had interest in Monty, but Jon Heyman says he’s using Rodon’s 6/162M as a comp. Snell has a QO. Mets don’t see value w/ QO or at 162M" - MarinoMLB

For now, Yamamoto is the best pitcher that very few baseball fans in this nation have ever seen. He is 25 and has won the Japanese Cy Young Award (Sawamura) three times consecutively. He could aid his new team as much as Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani.

Regarding money, deferred or not, Yamamoto should sign with the Mets because they maintain a large payroll and make significant purchases of free-agent pitchers. They spent more on players than any other owner in history just the previous season, even if it got them fourth place.

"This is what Mark Feinsand had to say in his latest article in regards to Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 'Some have now characterized the Yankees as the favorites to sign Yamamoto, though the Mets and Dodgers figure to remain firmly in the hunt until a decision is made'" - FiresideYankees

Even though the money won't be as large, more teams on both coasts are willing to bid for Yamamoto. This should be as entertaining a spectacle as the battle over Ohtani.

But if the mighty Mets miss out on Yamamoto, they will not immediately go to Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. However, New York had shown interest in the matter earlier in the offseason.

New York Mets need a new arm to bolster their bullpen next season

Who is most in need of Yoshinobu Yamamoto? The Mets have two reasons for this. First, owner Steve Cohen doesn't want to watch Yamamoto pitch across town for the next ten years. And second, the Yankees just closed that deal for Soto. The Yankees show interest in him because they believe he can help them win the World Series.

"This is exactly what the Mets should do if they miss out on Yamamoto. I said the same thing a few weeks ago and most people didn't agree with me. You don't pivot and sign Snell/Montgomery. You sign a bunch of 1 or 2 year deals and wait until 2025 offseason to really load up" - Ben_Yoel

