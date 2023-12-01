As the MLB offseason continues, teams are scouting the best free agents for the upcoming season. Among the top names is 34-year-old Seth Lugo, a former ace for the Padres.

Lugo was drafted by the New York Mets in the 34th round of the 2011 draft and made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the San Diego Padres last year but declined his $7.5 million player option to become a free agent in 2023.

MLB analyst Ryan Spilborghs recently discussed Lugo's potential on MLB Network Radio.

“I would be excited to have him in my pitching staff. If I am a (manager) and you brought up the Cincinnati Reds a little bit earlier, this would be a nice play." Spilborghs said.

“I think a team like the Diamonds would be perfect for Seth Lugo. Right. That's a pretty simple contract. Costs three years,” he also added.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Lugo could be offered a three-year deal worth $42 million, according to Spilborghs. Lugo's fastball-curveball combination has had a significant impact on recent games, making the offer an attractive one.

The Cincinnati Reds have added three pitchers to their lineup - LHP Reiver Sanmartin, RHP Christian Roa, and RHP Tony Stantillian, so they're unlikely to add another pitcher.

Spilborghs reckons the Arizona Diamondbacks would be the perfect match for Seth Lugo. Pairing him with Merrill Kelly and Zach Gallen, along with Kevil Ginkel, would give the D-backs a strong bullpen for the 2024 season.

Recap of Seth Lugo’s 2023 season

Lugo has spent eight years in the MLB, with a single season with the Padres and the rest with the Mets. He has a career ERA of 3.50 in 301 games, with a 40-31 record in 641.0 innings pitched.

This season, Lugo recorded 140 strikeouts and a 3.57 ERA over 26 games, with an 8-7 record, pitching for 146.1 innings.

Lugo has only made a very short postseason appearance with the Mets in 2022, where he played three games, pitching for only two innings with three strikeouts, without giving up any runs.

Being a consistent performer in recent seasons, Seth Lugo has caught the attention of teams looking for a dependable ace on the mound.

