At this stage, we are not quite sure what the Boston Red Sox did to Rowdy Tellez, but he seems to be holding a grudge. The Milwaukee Brewers first baseman continued his stellar form against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Tellez's two-run home run in the third inning against Garrett Whitlock gave Milwaukee a commanding 3-0 lead early on. They eventually went on to win 5-4 to improve to 15-6 on the season and solidify their first-place spot in the National League Central.

Boston Red Sox fans may be sick of seeing the lefty slugger shatter their hearts. Jared Carribis, a well-known MLB podcaster, recently tweeted an interesting fact. Tellez has hit 14 home runs in 37 games against the Red Sox.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis 14 home runs in 37 games against the Red Sox for Rowdy Tellez. Doesn’t even matter if we did anything wrong. Please just apologize anyway. Make it stop. 14 home runs in 37 games against the Red Sox for Rowdy Tellez. Doesn’t even matter if we did anything wrong. Please just apologize anyway. Make it stop. https://t.co/RSNKnEdpuv

"14 home runs in 37 games against the Red Sox for Rowdy Tellez. Doesn’t even matter if we did anything wrong. Please just apologize anyway. Make it stop." - Jared Carrabis

Carrabis has a theory on how Boston fans can make the pain stop. If they apologize, Tellez might take it easy on them. The powerful infielder entered the game with an incredible 1.183 versus the Boston Red Sox.

Tellez's tormenting of the Red Sox organization goes all the way back to his days with the Toronto Blue Jays. He recorded his first ever homer against the club on April 11, 2019, and followed that up with another in June of the same year. Since 2019, he has proceeded to record 12 more home runs against the franchise.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is off to a strong start in 2023

Rowdy Tellez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field

Tellez has been instrumental in the Milwaukee Brewers' red-hot start to the season. He has a .242/.333/.576 slash line and an impressive .909. He has already recorded seven home runs and 17 RBIs on the year.

The Red Sox fought back in this game and were in it till the end. Rafael Devers was their standout player on the night. He finished with two hits, a home run and two RBIs. In the end, Tellez's home run was the difference in a tightly contested battle.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Scheduled Rowdy Tellez HR vs The Red Sox Scheduled Rowdy Tellez HR vs The Red Sox https://t.co/7nmgX8BiN9

"Scheduled Rowdy Tellez HR vs The Red Sox" - Barstool Baseball

Boston remains in last place in the American League East with an 11-11 record.

In the future, the Red Sox may be wise to just avoid Rowdy Tellez altogether and pitch around him.

