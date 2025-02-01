MLB analyst predicts $108,819,540-worth Padres star can surpass Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon in Cubs rotation order

The San Diego Padres have reportedly put the pitcher Dylan Cease on the trade block, and teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets have shown interest in a potential trade with the Padres. On Friday, MLB analyst Tom Verducci talked about how Cease could seemingly benefit the rotation depth of the Chicago Cubs by a great margin.

The Padres star has been compared with the Cubs' rotation options like Shota Imanaga, Justin Taillon, and Justin Steele. However, Verducci believes that Cease is at the top of the current rotation options list of the Chicago Cubs. So, it can prove to be a smart trade for Chicago, helping out Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele.

"So I think if you're the Cubs, you're all in on Dylan Cease because this is a very good rotation. But Dylan Cease goes to the top of this list and I love Shota, but I think Dylan Cease has that swing-and-miss stuff you want because right now the Cubs are thinking postseason. He's a game-one starter for me because he misses bats. And like I said, I think you're looking at a breakout season. Not that he hasn't been great before. He's had Cy Young votes in two seasons, so it's not like he's been a hidden gem," Verducci said.

"He's on the cusp of really breaking out big. So most strikeouts in Major League Baseball since 2021. Ahead of Burns you mentioned Aaron Noah, Zach Lerner and Kevin Gosman. Feels like the higher price tag would be for C-Stem for King if you're an opposing team. Yeah, I mean, a little track record. Yeah, sure. But listen, I would take either one of those because Michael King as well as a guy we've seen him," Verducci added.

As of now, Dylan Cease is receiving a $13.75 million average salary, and he'll be a free agent in 2026. As per Spotrac, his current market value stands at 5 years, $108 million. So, it's to be seen how much the Cubs are willing to offer the pitcher if they end up making the trade.

Chicago Cubs need another starter to pair with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele

One year ago, the former NPB star Shota Imanaga was seen with skepticism in the Chicago Cubs' rotation. However, things turned around when Shota Imanaga went 15-3 and was the only Cubs player at the 2024 All-Star game.

Meanwhile, Justin Steele is the most established in the Cubs' 5-man crew. In the past three seasons, he's started 78 games for Chicago and maintained a 3.10 ERA in 427 innings. Now, ahead of 2025, the Cubs are looking to add another starter to their rotation.

As per CBS Sports' Matt Snyder, the free agent Jack Flaherty could be an ideal pick for the Cubs right now.

"I'll go with the Cubs, even though I think the focus should be more on another power bat," Snyder wrote. "Javier Assad and Colin Rea work better in swing-man roles (long relief/spot starter) than rotation fixtures at this point and Flaherty would give them a very nice five-man rotation along with Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd. They still have money to spend, too, so it should be an easy fit."

Flaherty recorded a 3.17 ERA in 28 games, and he managed to strike out 194 hitters in 162 innings with the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, he could be a great support at the top of the rotation for Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele.

