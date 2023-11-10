Cody Bellinger had a successful season with the Chicago Cubs, and it looks like the vibrant first baseman is back in form. The LA Dodgers allowed him to become a free agent in 2022, which tied him to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger avoided the player and the club option to test the free agency this offseason. And as he prepares for his 2023 season, many ballclubs will be eyeing his exploits for their rosters next season.

MLB analyst Jon Heyman thinks that Cody has the potential to be fought for in a bidding war to get the two-time All-Star's services for next season. According to Heyman, the NY Yankees and Cubs have been touted as the two clubs going after him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Cody Bellinger should be at the center of a big-market battle between the incumbent Cubs (who he liked very much) and the Yankees, who need at least one outfielder and maybe two," Jon Heyman wrote in the New York Post.

For the Yankees, Bellinger would be a gem of a signing. In addition to offering another elite bat in the middle of the lineup, he would provide strong defense in the outfield. Last season, the Yankees' offense was among the worst in baseball. The Bronx Bombers are actively looking for options to bolster their hitting unit and increase the responsibility-taking depth on the roster.

After a stellar 2023, Bellinger will undoubtedly command a big contract, but he will make less than Shoei Ohtani, and it's unlikely that his average pay will approach the $33 million that Juan Soto may receive in the upcoming season. So, the Yankees will try to broker a bargain deal to sign the outfielder.

Cody Bellinger is making heads turn this offseason

After the Dodgers non-tendered him last offseason, Cody Bellinger enjoyed a successful season on a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Now that his valuation has increased, the 28-year-old can test free agency again. He finished 2023 with a.307 average, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, 20 steals and a.881 OPS across 130 games.

Expand Tweet

Given left field's short porch, the Yankees would be best served by adding a left-handed power bat to the lineup. Around Aaron Judge, they also need individuals who can hit the ball over the fence regularly. But at the same time, the Cubs wouldn't allow their ace hitter to get away that easily.