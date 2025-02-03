MLB analyst predicts Grayson Rodriguez’s future in Orioles rotation

Since making his MLB debut in 2023, one of the rising Baltimore Orioles' prospects, Grayson Rodriguez, is ready to take the league by storm in 2025. Rodriguez’s 2024 season saw him start 20 games for the Orioles, compiling a 13-4 record with a solid 3.86 ERA and posting 130 strikeouts in 116.2 innings.

However, like many young pitchers, he struggled at times with his command, walking 36 batters. Despite the challenges, Rodriguez's strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.6) was solid.

Heading into the 2025 season, MLB analyst Ryan Ripken expects big things from Rodriguez.

"If Grayson stays healthy, he's going to get better and better," Ripken wrote on X.

"For him, he just needs to be on the bump. Continuing to learn himself at the Big League level. I believe if he can have a healthy season, his ace potential is going come to fruition."

Grayson Rodriguez engages in fun conversation with Corbin Burnes before he becomes a D-Back

Grayson Rodriguez grew closer to Corbin Burnes during the 2024 campaign as both pitchers played a big part for the Orioles in their quest for a postseason spot.

However, they will be with different teams in 2025, as Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million, contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason. However, before that, when Burnes wasn't signed, Rodriguez had teased the former Cy Young winner.

Rodriguez revealed the conversation during his appearance on Foul Territory.

"What are you thinking about? Or does just nobody want you," Rodriguez asked Burnes in a text.

Burnes replied, citing less traction he has been getting in free agency despite being one of the best arms in the majors.

"Honestly, saw it coming. So it looks like nobody even wants Burnes, which really didn't shock me. That's kind of my side of the story," he said.

Now that, Burnes has gone to the Diamondbacks, Grayson Rodriguez would need to step up. The Orioles have stayed relevant for two straight years and will hope to make the postseason in 2025, for the third straight time.

