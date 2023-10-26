For the first time since 2011, the Texas Rangers are heading to the World Series. Although the team has put forth a masterful performance so far this postseason, no team is without it's weaknesses, and the Rangers are no different.

On a recent edition of the Talkin' Baseball podcast, co-host and Jimmy O'Brien weighed in on what he believes to be the Rangers' weakness ahead of their World Series date with the Diamondbacks. According to Jomboy himself, the bullpen could serve as an Achilles' Heel for manager Bruce Bochy's side.

"Their bullpen is hanging by a thread" - Jomboy

So far this postseason, Rangers relievers have pitched to a 3.72 ERA, which is akin to allowing one more full run, on average, than the Arizona Diamondbacks. During the regular season, the bullpen of the Texas Rangers struggled mightily, placing them 24th out of 30 teams in relief ERA, lower than any team to have made the postseason.

In the soundbite in question, Jomboy also made reference to Rangers closer Jose LeClerc. LeClerc has logged 10.1 innings this postseason, more than any other Rangers reliever. However, the 29-year old Dominican has an ERA of 4.35, and surrendered a critical home run to Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros in Game 5.

"Jose Altuve greets Jose Leclerc with a MOON shot to start the 9th inning"

Dane Dunning, who served primarily as a starter for the Texas Rangers this season, has also been spotty. Manager Bruce Bochy's strategy of swapping Dunning in for starter Andrew Heaney has not been fruitful. Dunning, 28, is nursing an ERA over seven this postseason.

Finally, Aroldis Chapman also makes Rangers fans nervous. A flamethrower credited for one of the fastest pitches ever tossed, many have sggested that the 35-year old is in a state of decline. While Chapman's ERA this season has not been bad, the Cuban has only appeared in six innings, and surrendered a big home run to Yordan Alvarez in Game 5.

Texas Rangers will need some magic out of their World Series starters

Widely expected to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, the massive upset of Game 7 of the NLCS has brought forth the D-Backs. As such, Rangers fans may be able to take some degree of solace in the fact that the D-Backs are a much less heavy-hitting team than the Phils. Regardless, the Texas' Rangers bullpen will need to be on it's A-game, as anything less could have fatal ramifications.