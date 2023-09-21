MLB analyst Dan Plesac may have to answer to some fans for his take that Hunter Greene has the highest upside of any pitcher 25 years old or younger. This would put Greene over the likes of Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves, George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners and Grayson Rodriguez of the Baltimore Orioles.

"You're looking at the most talented young pitcher, 25-and-younger, in the game of baseball," Plesac said.

Plesac's praise for Hunter Greene came after his electric, 14-strikeout game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Los Angeles, California, was incredible, allowing only three hits and one earned run over seven innings.

While Greene's start was impressive, the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen ultimately blew the game in the final two innings, dropping the important matchup 5-3. Although he did not secure the victory, Greene showcased his incredible upside and abilities.

Plesac continued on why he believes Greene could become one of the best pitchers in baseball, praising his "bazooka" of an arm, as well as his fastball delivery.

"He's the smoothest 98 to 101 you'll see," Plesac said.

Although Greene has shown glimpses of his elite upside with the Cincinnati Reds, he has struggled with consistency throughout his young MLB career. Through 104.0 innings, the former No. 2 pick has posted a 4-6 record with a 4.24 ERA and 143 strikeouts.

Dan Plesac's saying Hunter Greene has the highest upside of any young pitcher has Spencer Strider fans heated

It's clear that Hunter Greene's potential as a superstar pitcher is sky-high. However, when looking at other players that fit into the age group, it's difficult to deny Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves.

"Greene’s strong potential aside, Strider is clearly the MOST talented young pitcher in baseball," @rural_urbanist tweeted.

The Atlanta Braves starter is one of the top candidates to walk away with the National League Cy Young award thanks to his dominant season. Through 176.0 innings this year, Strider has posted an 18-5 record with a 3.73 ERA and a league-leading 270 strikeouts.

