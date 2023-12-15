Tyler Glasnow, a highly anticipated Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher, became the latest trade acquisition for the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. They just keep adding stars after stars; it almost seems like a dream team of the MLB in the modern era. Glasnow brings a variety of talent to the Dodgers bullpen; his game-reading ability and his pitching arsenal are what set him apart from other top arms in the league.

MLB.com's top analyst, Alex Avila, voiced praise for LA's latest trade acquisition. One of the most valuable starting pitchers available for trade, Glasnow is among the finest in the game and, absent injuries, many would rank among the best starters in baseball. This year, in a career-high 120 innings, the hard-throwing right-hander finished 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA, 162 strikeouts, and 37 walks.

From the beginning of the offseason, Tampa Bay looked into trading 30-year-old Tyler Glasnow. Although the Rays thought about keeping him, even at the $25 million salary they gave him as part of a contract extension in August 2022, the trade market's value increased to the point where they had to part with their projected Opening Day starter.

The LA Dodgers add a great arm in the face of Tyler Glasnow

Having already sealed the mightiest deal in US sports history with Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles acquired yet another talent to bolster the bullpen and ease up on the starting pitching rotation. The 6'8" 30-year-old Glasnow throws absolute gas from the mound, and his pitching variations always keep the hitters guessing. His high strikeout rate always bodes well for a team.

Tyler Glasnow's range of injuries has limited him. In 2021, following 14 dominant starts, he had Tommy John surgery. After pitching in 21 games in 2023 and returning for two starts in the 2022 MLB season, Glasnow's career strikeout rate rose to 11.5 per nine innings, which is the second-highest among pitchers who have pitched 500+ innings and started at least two-thirds of their games.

