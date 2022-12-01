Each MLB owner is bound to get richer by $30 million this winter. At least that's what SportBusiness columnist Eric Fisher implied in a recent announcement. The Walt Disney Company has recently fully acquired BAMTech Media in a deal that was worth $900 million, which was 15% of the remaining stake that Major League Baseball had with their media wing.

"Disney this month has paid MLB $900 million for the remaining 15% of BAMTech it didn't already own following a series of prior deals. So when your favorite team cries poor this winter, keep in mind they're each due another $30 million windfall from this." - @ Eric Fisher

BAMTech Media (now known as Disney Streaming) spawned from MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM). It was established to handle streaming services and video technology, especially for over-the-top media services.

Back in 2016, Disney started off their acquisition of BAMTech when it bought a 33% stake in the company worth $1 billion. They then followed this up with a $1.85 billion investment the following year that raised their stake to 85% before it was reported that the entertainment company paid the remaining $900 million to fully own the technology company.

BAMTech previously provided services to the National Hockey League and ESPN. This could potentially be good news for low-spending teams in the league if spent wisely by their owners.

Miguel Cabrera to play final MLB season

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game One

After a long and storied career, soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera announced that 2023 will be his final year in MLB.

Cabrera's success has not only been unparalleled for the Detroit Tigers players in the modern era, but also for his fellow Venezuelans who have looked up to him as an inspiration to be excellent major league players.

Miggy's form of dominance in the early 2010s saw him achieve the first batting Triple Crown in the majors since 1967 which merited him back-to-back AL MVP Awards in 2012 and 2013. No other player has achieved this feat in either the American or the National League since.

Cabrera is also committed to playing in the World Baseball Classic next year to help his home country try and make a podium finish once again. He will be joined by Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve, Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, and Kansas City Royals stalwart and former World Series champion Salvador Perez.

