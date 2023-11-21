In a recent appearance on the popular baseball broadcast SNY channel, MLB Insider Jim Duquette revealed what Shohei Ohtani's potential new contract could look like. Aaron Judge set the record for the biggest contract in the league last year after signing a 10-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees, and Duquette believes that Ohtani will break that record. The former baseball executive believes that the reigning AL MVP's two-way capabilities and the competition among teams would mean a contract north of $500 million in the coming weeks.

Shohei Ohtani entered free agency for the first time since joining the MLB in 2018 after seeing out his contract with the Los Angeles Angels at the end of the season. In the past six years, the Japanese star has already established himself as the most valuable player in the league, winning two MVP awards in the process. Hence, every team with a realistic chance is behind his signature, including the likes of the Chicago Cubs, the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani's new contract is widely expected to be the biggest contract signed in the history of the MLB, breaking Judge's 10-year, $360 million record contract from last year. MLB insider Jim Duquette gave a breakdown of what his contract might look like and he estimates it to be well above $500 million. This is because of Ohtani's two-way capabilities and the competition among teams to sign baseball's most valuable player:

"Ohtani now is a two-time MVP, he can't be less than Judge," says Duquette.

Will Shohei Ohtani remain a two-way player in his next team?

While there has been much speculation about what Shohei Ohtani's next MLB contract might look like, the only thing certain is that it will be the biggest ever seen. Among the many factors behind this, the biggest is his two-way capabilities as a player. However, elbow surgery at the end of the season likely means that he will spend less time on the mound next year and even raises the question of how long he'll be able to perform on both sides of the ball. Nonetheless, experts believe that Ohtani holds all the chips and will want to be a two-way player for as long as he can wherever he goes.

The most likely destinations for him include the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

