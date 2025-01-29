MLB analyst's verdict on Ryan Mountcastle or Spencer Torkelson as potential Pete Alonso replacement

The New York Mets are not ruling themselves out from bringing Pete Alonso back to their team, although team owner Steve Cohen has publicly stated that they are now considering other options at first base. As per reports, Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles and Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers were listed as two potential targets to replace the four-time All-Star slugger.

Senior MLB columnist John Harper feels neither Ryan Mountcastle nor Spencer Torkelson hold the credentials to be considered able replacements for Pete Alonso. He believes the Mets should instead explore options within their own roster to sort out their infield for next season, naming Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio as two prospects that could help them in this aspect.

John Harper presently works as an analyst for SNY. He aired his thoughts on the Mets considering Ryan Mountcastle and Spencer Torkelson as a contigency plan if they fail to land Pete Alonso during the Heating Up the Stove on Tuesday.

"It doesn't make a lot of sense to me," he said. "Torkelson is a bust, and Mountcastle is not a big-time offensive player. I think they'd be better off trying to fill in the pieces with their young guys. I think there's upside with guys like Acuña and Mauricio when he gets back from that knee injury.

"I'm not sure about [Brett] Baty; he's failed twice now, and he's had the opportunity," Harper added. "But Acuna we saw a lot of good things we he'd come up. He could play third base if you move [Mark] Vientos to first, and eventually hold the place for Mauricio. I think the Mets would be better off trying to solve it internally."

Brett Baty started last season as the everyday third baseman for the Mets, but he struggled with the bat and was eventually replaced by Mark Vientos. However, Vientos is considered to be more suitable as a first baseman and designated hitter.

Pete Alonso is the best scenario for this team: John Harper on Mets options for first baseman

Pete Alonso currently holds 2nd spot in the Mets all-time home run tally with 226 (Image Source: IMAGN)

John Harper has not ruled out the New York Mets from striking a deal with Pete Alonso and his agent Scott Boras despite Steve Cohen expressing his displeasure at how the negotiations have progressed with the homegrown player. Moreover, Harper believes Alonso still presents the best option for the Mets at first base.

"It still seems possible. It has to start with Boras and Alonso going back to the Mets and saying, "Maybe we can take some of this language out of the window that offended Cohen,"" Harper said.

"I still think Alonso is the best scenario for this team for the next year or so, him being in the middle of that order," he added.

Pete Alonso has spent his entire six years with the Mets since making his debut in 2019 when he was named the National League Rookie of the Year.

