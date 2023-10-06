The highly anticipated AL Division Series between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles starts on October 7. Rangers had swept the Rays in their wild-card series and will be looking to do the same to the AL Seed No. 1 - the Orioles.

MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian appeared on the Foul Territory podcast and broke down the exciting ALDS matchup. He highlighted the pitchers from both teams, emphasizing their potential as the deciding factors.

Kurkjian offered high praise for the Orioles' pitcher, Kyle Bradish, recognizing his impressive performances recently. He said:

"Bradish has been so good"

The 26-year-old right-hander has emerged as the clear-cut leader of the rotation during this 2023 season. Over 30 starts, Bradish had a 2.83 ERA.

Kurkjian took special note of Rangers' ace Jordan Montgomery's current hot streak as well. Jordan Montgomery delivered a stellar performance in Game 1 of the wild-card series. He pitched seven shutout innings for the Rangers in their 4-0 victory over the Rays.

"He's never thrown better than he is right now", Kurkjian said.

However, Kurkjian concluded by stating that when it came to relief pitchers, the Orioles appear to have the edge.

The Rangers' and Orioles' roster tell two different narratives ahead of ALDS showdown

The Baltimore Orioles come into the series as favorites, having clinched AL East. They have a roster full of homegrown talent, with standout players like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

Henderson, Rutschman, and starter Kyle Bradish will all be making their playoff debut. With a deep, youthful core and an impressive bullpen, the Orioles could very well go on to win the World Series.

In contrast, the Rangers have built their roster around powerhouse free-agent signings. The dynamic duo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, with contracts totaling $500,000,000, spearhead their offense.

In the pitching department, aces Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi stand out. Even veteran Max Scherzer's latest throw session looked promising, hinting at a potential return.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation, hoping for an electrifying series between the teams.