MLB analyst says Shohei Ohtani has indicated preferences: "The Rangers are one of those teams"

As we push ever deeper into the 2023 MLB offseason, Shohei Ohtani's name continues to dominate MLB-related headlines. Now, a well-respected voice has claimed that the two-way superstar is zeroing in on a potential suitor.

At the end of the playoffs, Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired. Soon thereafter, the 29-year-old former MVP declined a $20 million qualifying offer from the team, paving the way for the offers to start rolling in.

With Ohtani expected to sign a contract of record-setting value, the speculation pertaining to his eventual destination has been immense. However, according to developments reported by ESPN analyst Jeff Passan, Ohtani has "expressed affinity" for three teams.

As per Passan's reporting, the Texas Rangers are included in the exclusive list that Ohtani has conceivably compiled. The Rangers won their first-ever franchise World Series earlier this month, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

While the report is a bombshell one indeed, it checks out as far as public knowledge about Ohtani's preferences go. Disillusioned with the Los Angeles Angels' 10-year playoff drought, the AL MVP-presumptive is rumored to be eyeing a move to a winning team.

Despite missing the final month of the season on account of injury, Ohtani still led the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases. As if those figures were not impressive enough, Ohtani also went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA. However, on account of injuries, Ohtani will not be throwing any pitches from an MLB mound until at least the 2025 season.

Shohei Ohtani would fit well in Texas, if they can afford him

Like any other team set to make a play for Ohtani, the Texas Rangers will need to accomodate his hefty price tag.

Before 2023, the Rangers inked Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal, the largest in team history. Coupled with some other free agency pick-ups, and finding the cash to nail down Ohtani might not be as easy as expected, even for a wealthy team like the Rangers.

That said, the opportunity to land a player like Shohei Ohtani comes only once in a generation. If the Japanese superstar is indeed interested in playing for the Rangers, then expect the front office in Arlington to leave no stone unturned in that pursuit.