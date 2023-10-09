According to MLB Analyst Jared Carrabis, the American League Division Series has given birth to the league's best villain: Carlos Correa.

"[He] is the best villain in baseball since A-Rod," Carrabis said of Correa.

The Minnesota Twins shortstop, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, has helped his new club put pressure on the reigning World Series champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Correa is the best villain in baseball since A-Rod." - @Jared_Carrabis

The superstar shortstop returned to Houston for the first time in the postseason since departing in free agency after the 2021 season. Now, with the ALDS tied at 1-1, Carlos Correa can not only help Minnesota take one step toward advancing to the World Series for the time since 1991 but eliminate his former team in the process.

After finding himself unable to secure a long-term extension with the Houston Astros, Correa left the team that originally drafted him in order to secure his desired contract. During the 2021 offseason, the two-time All-Star secured a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Not only did the deal provide Correa with security, but the contract contained several opt-outs, which gave him flexibility as well. This is something that became a major story this offseason, as he opted out of his original deal with the Twins to explore a more lucrative contract on the open market.

Correa nearly secured massive contracts with the New York Mets and San Franciso Giants, however, issues were raised with his medicals, which led to his return to the Twins. Correa wound up signing a six-year, $200,000,000 deal to remain in Minnesota.

Carlos Correa can go from a beloved figure among Houston Astros fans to one of their most hated

One of the major stories building up to the beginning of the American League Division Series was Correa's return to Houston as a member of the Minnesota Twins. Although it was the business side of the MLB that forced him to seek opportunities elsewhere, the fact that he has not let fans forget what he meant to the franchise makes the series more interesting.

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Correa said he went out to dinner in Houston last night and again to breakfast this morning. Both times, Astros fans approached him to wish him good luck. 'Are you sure you want to tell me good luck,' Correa asked with a smile." - @Chandler_Rome

While dining out in Houston prior to the beginning of the series, Correa mentioned to reporters that random fans in the restaurant and on the street had wished him good luck. It remains to be seen if these fans will be so friendly if the Minnesota Twins do indeed eliminate the Houston Astros from the postseason.