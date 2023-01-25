World Series champion and former All-Star Scott Rolen has finally reached the Hall of Fame, and not everyone is happy about it. The 47-year-old scraped through in his sixth year of eligibilty with votes on 76.3 percent of the ballots. The cut-off limit to reach Cooperstown is 75 percent.

For those that were too young to remember, Scott Rolen had an eventful and action-packed career. Whether it was worthy of the Hall of Fame is debatable. Rolen has won a long-list of accolades over 17 years in the majors, but some feel his place amongst baseball's greatest may be unwarranted.

MLB podcaster John Jastremski was the latest to criticize the decision to elect Rolen to the Hall of Fame:

John Jastremski:
"Scott Rolen a HOF??? Sorry, don't see it. It truly has become the Hall of very good…"

"Scott Rolen a HOF??? Sorry, don’t see it. It truly has become the Hall of very good…" - John Jastremski

Jastremski's latest tweet came shortly after Rolen was announced as the only player to be elected to the HOF this year. Several other deserving candidates, including Alex Rodriguez, Billy Wagner, Manny Ramirez and Andy Pettite, missed out.

During his illustrious career, Rolen racked up seven All-Star appearances and eight Gold Glove Awards. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 1997 and a Silver Slugger Award in 2002. The right-handed hitter was also part of the Tony La Russa led St. Louis Cardinals team that won the 2006 World Series.

Scott Rolen became the latest inductee to the HOF after receiving a vote on 76.3 percent of the ballots

Scott Rolen watches from the dugout against the San Francisco Giants at the Great American Ball Park

Rolen played 2038 total games for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. Over that stretch, he amassed 316 homers and 1287 RBIs. He batted .290 or better in six different seasons.

MLB:
"One of the best third basemen of a generation is off to Cooperstown. Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer!"



Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer! One of the best third basemen of a generation is off to Cooperstown.Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer! https://t.co/gOb58woH48

"One of the best third basemen of a generation is off to Cooperstown. Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer!" - MLB

Over the years, the Hall of Fame vote has been filled with controversy and disagreements. Some players have been omitted due to off-field issues. Pete Rose, the all-time hit leader in the MLB, is still waiting for his name to be called.

Rolen is an excellent player, but this year's list is filled with worthy candidates. Rolen may deserve a place in Cooperstown, but so do many of the other players on the ballot.

