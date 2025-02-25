MLB analyst separates Juan Soto from Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson-level scrutiny

MLB analyst and former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe argues Juan Soto shouldn't enjoy the same level of scrutiny as top football Super Bowl-less quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Both Jackson and Allen, two of the highest-earning NFL players, are yet to lead their respective teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win. Thus, they often get scrutinized for their inability to live up during the playoffs.

However, with Soto, to expect the same, is irrational, according to Plouffe who let his opinion known during Monday's appearance on the Baseball Today podcast. When asked by Chris Rose if Soto will be judged by how many World Series rings he wins for the New York Mets, Plouffe said (9:25 onwards):

"I think he will be judged by that, but I don't think it's the same thing. It's not like football—a quarterback can come in and change everything for your team in terms of on-field performance. Baseball just isn’t that way. Is he going to be judged that same way? Yes. Do I think it's fair? No."

Juan Soto brings much-needed World Series experience to the Mets

While the Mets are primed to go and make a deep run in 2025, there are only a handful of players on their roster, who have experience playing in the Fall Classic title.

Among those include Juan Soto, who led the Washington Nationals to the 2019 World Series champions against the Houston Astros. Then in 2024, he helped the Yankees make their first World Series appearance since 2009.

As far as stats go, Soto has batted .326 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 12 World Series games.

His experience could be the difference from the Mets' 2024 NLCS appearance to their 2025 World Series appearance.

