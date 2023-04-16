The New York Yankees have managed to stagger their way to a 9-6 record despite being without some of their top players. The loss of starting pitchers Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas has been a major blow to the organization.

Many analysts projected the team to have one of the league's top rotations at the start of the season. Instead, the Yankees have faced an injury crisis early on and are coping with alternative players.

Frankie Montas will likely miss a significant portion of the season. The club is more hopeful about the return of Rodon and Severino. MLB columnist Joel Sherman recently provided an update on the two starters:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"While Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are progressing well from their ailments, they are weeks away from a return."

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Aaron Boone was asked about the health update prior to the Yankees' 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees



-Luis Severino

-Carlos Rodon

-Frankie Montas

-Jonathan Loaisiga

-Tommy Kahnle

-Lou Trivino



And a bunch of position players...



Praying we can get all of these guys healthy at the same time It's crazy to think the Yankees don't even have:-Luis Severino-Carlos Rodon-Frankie Montas-Jonathan Loaisiga-Tommy Kahnle-Lou TrivinoAnd a bunch of position players...Praying we can get all of these guys healthy at the same time #NYY It's crazy to think the Yankees don't even have:-Luis Severino-Carlos Rodon-Frankie Montas-Jonathan Loaisiga-Tommy Kahnle-Lou TrivinoAnd a bunch of position players...Praying we can get all of these guys healthy at the same time #NYY

"It's crazy to think the Yankees don't even have: -Luis Severino -Carlos Rodon -Frankie Montas -Jonathan Loaisiga -Tommy Kahnle -Lou Trivino And a bunch of position players...Praying we can get all of these guys healthy at the same time #NYY"

The news is a major blow to a team that is preparing for a difficult series versus the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees will rely on younger pitchers during the early stages of the season

Jhony Brito of the New York Yankees pitches in his MLB debut during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium

The club have relied heavily on 2022 All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. Cole started strong with a 3-0 record and a 1.40 ERA. He is averaging over a strikout per inning. Cortes has been equally impressive with a 2-0 record and a 2.60 ERA.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks It didn't take long for Jhony Brito to get his first career strikeout! It didn't take long for Jhony Brito to get his first career strikeout! https://t.co/eg9Kv3sEQk

"It didn't take long for Jhony Brito to get his first career strikeout!" - Talkin' Yanks

The remainder of the rotation is filled with less experienced players. Dominican pitcher Jhony Brito had never started a big league game before this season. Clarke Schmidt has bounced between the majors and minors over the past few years and only had five MLB starts prior to the season. Domingo German rounds out the makeshift rotation.

The New York Yankees compete in one of the league's toughest divisions. If they hope to repeat as division champions, they will need Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon back as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes