The New York Yankees' locker room appears to be grappling with a determination to convince themselves that their chances of making the MLB playoffs this season are still alive.

In a week marked by a merciless sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, both their captain and manager have voiced to the media that only a handful of wins would secure their playoff berth. Nevertheless, a keen MLB analyst has delved into the statistics and underscored that their path to the playoffs has grown exceedingly slim, even under the most optimistic scenarios.

The New York Yankees have endured a challenging MLB season this year. Initially displaying a promising start, their fortunes unraveled after their captain, Aaron Judge, was sidelined due to injury.

Judge's first stint on the injured list lasted a mere ten days, but it was sufficient to expose the Yankees' reliance on his powerhouse performances. Subsequently, due to a fractured toe, Judge remained absent from play for a prolonged two-month period. During his absence, the Yankees experienced a downward spiral in the AL East standings.

However, despite their current form and satnding in the table, manager Aaron Boone recently told the media that they are stil within touching distance of a playoff spot. Judge was next, saying that it is right in front of them and a couple of streaks could put them in a playoff spot.

While these statements may have appeared somewhat delusional to many, MLB analyst Chris Kirschner meticulously analyzed the numbers and exposed the unlikelihood of their postseason aspirations.

"Let's say the standings stay the same. They face the Blue Jays six times. Even if they swept them, they finish a half game short. It's no longer in front of them. They need help," wrote Kirschner on Twitter.

Yankees face the Red Sox in three-game series over the weekend

After being swept by the Atlanta Braves this week, the New York Yankees next face the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. While the two teams have been historical rivals, they both stand in a very different position now.

The Red Sox no longer attract big-name players like they used to, and the Bobmers are below them even after having a star-studded lineup. They were once the biggest teams in the MLB but are now the bottom feeders in their own division.