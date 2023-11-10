San Diego Padres star Juan Soto is becoming a hot topic of conversation in free agency and trade rumors. San Diego signed Soto for the 2023 season for a whopping $23 million amid arbitration concerns. Now, the Padres are in a dilemma as they seek to ink the Dominican slugger to a longer contract, all the while listening to lucrative trade offers from other ballclubs.

MLB analyst Jeff Passan thinks the Mets may be an issue for the Padres as they attempt to keep hold of Soto:

"I think the Mets are a scary possibility for Juan Soto and I think the Mets probably are in a better position to offer prospects to go out and get him because I think Mets ownership has shown the aptitude and desire to sign guys like Juan Soto long-term that the Red Sox have not (per @JeffPassan)" - MetCastPod

In the previous offseason, Mets owner Steve Cohen secured Brandon Nimmo's return with a noteworthy eight-year contract to strengthen the center position at Citi Field. Following a disappointing 2023 season featuring the biggest salary in the league, concerns regarding the team's competitive strategy have surfaced.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, two expensive senior pitchers, left the Mets after it was determined that the roster needed a rebuild to have a fighting chance next season.

"There’s no way I’ve seen people say Juan Soto can’t handle pressure. This is him at 20 years old staring down Verlander then hitting a home run… in the World Series" - Yankstreehouse

Steve Cohen will look to target Soto this offseason, mainly because of the frail chances of them signing the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. As Ohtani wants to stay on the West Coast, the LA Dodgers are touted as the prime destination for the Japanese ace.

That leaves the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and the Mets fighting for Soto to bolster their OF and increase the hitting depth of their rosters.

Juan Soto might enjoy time in the Queens next season

Juan Soto's 2023 numbers out of left field were superior to anything the Mets outfielders could muster. He had 35 home runs, a batting average of. 275, 109 RBIs, a .410 on-base percentage and 5.6 wins above replacement (WAR).

"Juan Soto hits home run No. 150 of his career" - si_mlb

If the Mets can avoid the sluggish start they experienced this season, adding a bat like Soto's to a lineup of strong hitters would likely give the team one of the best offensive groups in baseball.

The organization will probably need to transfer important resources from its farm system to achieve the trade and it will be interesting to see if this materializes.