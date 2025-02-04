MLB analyst spots factors in Max Scherzer’s first-ballot Hall of Fame argument

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the busiest teams in the offseason over the last two weeks. The Jays added a wealth of experience to the starting rotation by signing the three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to a one-year, $15.5 million contract last week.

Although Max Scherzer is in the twilight of his career as he turns 41 in July, he remains an efficient arm in the rotation. The eight-time All-Star, who made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008, has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in more than 15 years in the MLB.

In the latest episode of "The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey," host and analyst Sean Casey with co-host Rich Ciancimino discusses Scherzer's Hall of Fame candidacy.

"This is a guard (Max Scherzer), we saw CC Sabathia going into the Hall of Fame. Now these two guys (Scherzer and Justin Verlander) are the horses, like the two biggest horses left in Major League Baseball that we've seen, you know, hopefully, guys like Paul Skenes can carry the torch. But, I mean is he a Hall of Famer actually?" Ciancimino said (10:10 onwards)

"He is slammed on first-ballot (Hall of Famer), you bet," Casey replied instantly.

Ciancimino then highlighted Scherzer's body of work with Cy Young wins and 200+ wins with a .659 win percentage. But one of the most important factors for the analyst was his durability.

Ciancimino continued:

"And he's still pitching, he's in his 40s. There's something to be said about durability. Yes, look back at his numbers and he hasn't been able to pitch in recent years, but come on man, you can't bet against guys like that. You can't bet against the mental mindset of a guy that goes into that."

Scherzer will be playing for a fifth team in five seasons after signing for the Blue Jays. Following his second World Series ring with the Texas Rangers in 2023, Scherzer managed just nine starts last year after a back surgery.

Max Scherzer on the brink of breaking into top 10 strikeouts leaders

Max Scherzer, heading into his 19th year in MLB, is on the brink of breaking into the list of most strikeouts by pitchers. The two-time World Series winner is 12th on the list for most strikeouts with 3407 career strikeouts. He trails his former teammate Justin Verlander (3416) in 11th place.

Verlander, a three-time Cy Young winner himself, is heading into his 20th MLB year in 2025 after signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in January. The duo will be eyeing Walter Johnson's record of 3509 strikeouts in tenth place.

