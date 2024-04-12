MLB analyst squashes claims of Shohei Ohtani's accountant being aware of fraudulent activity

On Thursday, the federal prosecutors formally charged Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter for fraudulent activity, as he allegedly cheated the Dodgers star of $16 million from his own bank account. According to the 37-page complaint report filed, Ippei Mizuhara manipulated funds from Ohtani's account to mainly settle his gambling debts.

Ever since the new developments surfaced, one question arose: why did Shohei Ohtani's accountant not notice such fraudulent mishaps? To answer it, MLB analyst Ben Verlander took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of the filed complaint report.

The report claims that Ohtani's accountant, referred to as K.F., only met Shohei once and otherwise received instructions from Ippei Mizuhara. To file a tax return, apart from one alleged account of Shohei Ohtani, information about every other asset of Ohtani in Japan and the US was given to the accounting firm. The alleged account, here referred to as x5848 account, was kept hidden.

Moreover, back in October 2022, K.F. was scheduled to meet Shohei Ohtani and Mizuhara. However, interestingly only Mizuhara arrived. The former interpreter stated that Ohtani was sick and was unable to attend the meeting.

"K.F. asked MIZUHARA about the x5848 Account, and stated that Victim A risked filing incorrect tax returns if there was interest being generated by any funds in the x5848 Account or any gifts from that account which triggered tax reporting requirements," the report stated.

"MIZUHARA responded that Victim A wanted the x5848 Account kept private from everyone, and that the x5848 Account did not bear interest and that there were no gifts from the x5848 Account."

Using this, Ben Verlander wanted many to understand, that given Ippei was "literally the voice" of Ohtani in the country, he used it to lie to the accountant.

Reports: Ippei Mizuhara texts Mathew Bowyer about 'technically' stealing from Ohtani

According to the federal complaint report filed, around March 20, 2024, when the allegations first surfaced, Ippei Mizuhara texted Mathew Boyer about the same, to which the bookmaker responded:

"Yes, but that's all bullshit. Obviously you didn't steal from him. I understand it's a cover job I totally get it."

Mizuhara then responded:

"Technically I did steal from him. it's all over for me."

It's not clear what Ippel meant by the word "technically" but we'll know more as the case moves forward.

