Rumors of a move for Aroldis Chapman to the Miami Marlins are picking up pace across the baseball world, leading many critics to voice their opinions. Amongst them was MLB analyst David P. Samson, who took to Twitter to voice his concerns over the possible move. He believes that Chapman has lost his urge to compete and that "he just wants to get paid to live at home."

David P. Samson is the host of the daily sports podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson." He is the former president of the Miami Marlins who now dedicates his time to his podcast, where he shares his views on players, owners, and teams in an entertaining manner.

"This would be a big mistake. We tried to sign him years ago and he used our offer to get the Yankees to match, because he “wanted to win.”My guess is that his priorities have likely changed…meaning he just wants to get paid to live at home." said Samson.

Does Aroldis Chapman bring something to the table for the Marlins?

Aroldis Chapman is a veteran pitcher who made his MLB debut in 2010 for the Cincinnati Reds. He went on to play for the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs before returning to the Yankees for a second stint. He is a left-handed pitcher who earned the nickname "Cuban Missile" or the "Cuban Flame Thrower." In his first year in the MLB, Chapman's throw was clocked at 105.1 mph against the San Diego Padres, making it the fastest pitch ever recorded in MLB history.

Aroldis Chapman started his second stint with the New York Yankees in December 2016 when he signed a five-year, $86 million contract, making it the largest contract for a relief pitcher at the time. He had a couple of good seasons with the Yankees, though riddled with several injuries along the way. When he was elected as an MLB All-Star representing the American League in 2018, he skipped the game to rest his knee due to tendinitis.

In 2022, Aroldis Chapman struggled throughout the season and eventually lost the closer role to Clay Holmes. He went on to miss the mandatory workout before the 2022 American League Division Series, which resulted in him being left off the postseason roster. The 34-year-old no longer has a triple-digit fastball but still strikes out more than one batter in an inning. The next few weeks will likely reveal what lies in store for the veteran pitcher.

