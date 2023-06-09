Boston Red Sox pitcher Corey Kluber has had a tough time in the MLB season so far. The Red Sox were thrashed 10-3 by Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, with the veteran pitcher giving up seven runs in 3.1 innings.

Corey Kluber made his MLB debut with Cleveland Indians in 2011 and went on to win the Cy Young award and three All-Star selections during the eight seasons he spent with the team. However, his career was disrupted in 2019 when his right arm was fractured after being hit by a line drive during a game against Miami Marlins. He missed the rest of the season and was traded to Texas Rangers, where his injury troubles continued.

It is safe to say that Corey Kluber never reached the same heights after leaving the Indians. After brief spells with New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, Kluber signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox. However, he hasn't had much luck in Boston, with Thursday's game depicting just how much he has struggled this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kluber took to the mound as a reliever and gave away 7 runs and 11 hits over 3.1 innings. Fans have been disappointed with his performance and have been very vocal about it.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis said that he has gone from being angry at Kluber to feeling sorry for him having to suffer through such a thrashing.

"I've gone from being angry about Corey Kluber's performance a few weeks ago to now just feeling bad for the guy. It's gotta be an awful feeling to have two Cy Young awards in your trophy case to now having to go out there trying to compete with nothing left in the tank," wrote Carrabis.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I've gone from being angry about Corey Kluber's performance a few weeks ago to now just feeling bad for the guy. It's gotta be an awful feeling to have two Cy Young awards in your trophy case to now having to go out there trying to compete with nothing left in the tank. I've gone from being angry about Corey Kluber's performance a few weeks ago to now just feeling bad for the guy. It's gotta be an awful feeling to have two Cy Young awards in your trophy case to now having to go out there trying to compete with nothing left in the tank.

SerWall @HoveyEvan Corey Kluber needs to retire after that game, giving up all of that to the Guardians lineup is embarassing Corey Kluber needs to retire after that game, giving up all of that to the Guardians lineup is embarassing https://t.co/kfo4pWIQl8

Corey Kluber is on the verge of a DFA status as the Red Sox look to reset their bullpen

Corey Kluber's nightmare of an MLB season continued on his return to Progressive Field, as Boston Red Sox fell 10-3 at the hands of Cleveland Guardians. Kluber was taken out of the starting rotation a few weeks ago, and his third bullpen appearance did not hold much joy for the veteran pitcher. He was brought on with the score reading 3-2 in favor of the Guardians, with the hope that he could possibly contain the opposition. Instead, he gave away 7 runs and 11 hits in 3.1 innings pitched. With a series against New York Yankees looming large, it is surprising that the pitcher has not been DFA'd yet.

Poll : 0 votes