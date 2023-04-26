MLB analyst Jared Carrabis took to social media to take a dig at Mike Trout for failing to convert a clutch play against the Oakland Athletics. The game went right down to the wire with a tenth innings finish that saw the Athletics win 11-10. In the bottom of the tenth with two bases loaded, Trout failed to convert a walk-off hit.

Angels starter Jose Suarez was taken to the cleaners as he conceded seven runs in five innings. By the end of the fifth, the A's had rushed to a five-margin lead. But in the bottom of the sixth, the Halos rallied to take five runs of their own. In an already long innings, the last at-bat saw Mike Trout out swinging with second and third bases loaded for the go-ahead run.

With a single run each from both sides, the game went into the tenth innings. The game looked to be over when the Athletics earned three runs. But the Angels came back into the game thanks to Brandon Drury's two-run homer with an automatic second-base runner.

Matt Thaiss got a leadoff walk before Zach Neto was hit by a pitch. Taylor Ward struck out, which brought Trout to a final at-bat once again. On a 2-2 pitch, he grounded out to end the game in favor of the A's.

This brought some criticism from analyst Jared Carrabis, who called out his performance on Twitter:

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Mike Trout letting America down once again. Mike Trout letting America down once again.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels need to pull themselves together

The Halos definitely didn't expect to lose to the league's worst-record team in the form of the Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles has already given away too many games this season where they had a substantial lead or had the chance to rally from behind in good scoring positions. Instead, they currently have an 11-12 record and sit third in the AL West standings.

Even Trout needs to up his game a bit as major questions have been raised about his performances when his team has needed him the most. Jared Carrabis' jab is one of plenty of other criticisms that he has faced since the final of the World Baseball Classic when he struck out swinging in the final at-bat against Shohei Ohtani.

