MLB analyst tears into Blue Jays’ strategy to recruit Roki Sasaki with Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, and Chad Green

The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on another high-profile free agent this offseason as the Los Angeles Dodgers signed coveted international free agent Roki Sasaki last week.

While Sasaki was pursued by several MLB teams after he was posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines in December, the Blue Jays were one of three finalists for the Japanese sensation.

The race was down to two teams after the San Diego Padres were ruled out for the 23-year-old in the lead upto Friday last week. But the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays to Sasaki's signing, similar to their acquisition of Shohei Ohtani last offseason.

Following the news of Sasaki's deal with the Dodgers, reports emerged that the Blue Jays reportedly sent Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, and Chad Green for a meeting with the Japanese hurler earlier last week.

MLB analyst Jimmy O'Brien, known as Jomboy, tore into the Blue Jays for their choice of players for the meeting:

"That's who the Blue Jays sent to recruit Roki Sasaki? I mean, I'm not knocking Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, or my guy Chad Green. I'm not knocking Chad Green in any which way. He's a free agent at the end of the year. Bo is a free agent at the end of the year and Varsho's there for two more years. No, starting pitchers? Kevin Gausman? José Berríos? George Springer? Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? That's who they sent. He's a starting pitcher Blue Jays."

While the Blue Jays had the unlikely trio do the bidding for Roki Sasaki's potential move to Toronto, Dodgers ace and Sasaki's Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly played a vital role in his move to LA.

Blue Jays sign a free agent after missing out on Roki Sasaki

Blue Jays fans must be sick of their team losing out to the Dodgers in their pursuit of top free agents. But they finally had some joy after Toronto signed Anthony Santander on Monday.

Santander had a career year with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and cashed in by signing a five-year, $92.5 million with the Blue Jays. The deal has an option for an additional year, taking the value up to $110 million.

It is a much-needed addition to the Blue Jays hitting order that required more firepower to help Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is expected to hit free agency at the end of next season.

