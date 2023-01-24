The MLB 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame class reveal is right around the corner, and whether anybody will be joining Fred McGriff still lingers.

The reveal airs at 6 p.m. ET. MLB Network on Tuesday!

Twenty-eight players stand in contention for a berth, out of which 14 are first-timers on the ballot this year. Every player needs a minimum of 75% of the votes to be elected.

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot:

Jeff Kent is one player who’s looked certain to unlock HOF status in the past, but many fear his time may never come considering the votes just never seem to be there.

"This is his 10th and final year on the ballot and the votes just aren't there,” said Scott Boeck.

Does Jeff Kent get your vote to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility on the ballot?

Well, who knows, maybe the 10th will be the charm.

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez looks primed to get a seat, but his involvement with PED will continue to be a roadblock.

"Considering Rodriguez revealed that he used PEDs during several seasons, was one of 15 players suspended from purchasing PEDs in the infamous Biogenesis case, how in the world can he get in when Bonds and Clemens aren’t?" said Bob Nightingale.

Other highly rated candidates on the ballot claiming their case include Andy Pettitte, one of the most consistent performers on five World Series championship teams, Carlos Beltran, Scott Rolen, Francisco Rodriguez, a World Series-winning phenom for the Anaheim Angels at age 20, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, and 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones among others.

Jeff Kent records in the league

Kent is a five-time All-Star with 560 career doubles.

He has hit .290 in his career and holds the all-time record for most home runs by a second baseman with 351 (out of 377). Kent was also the 2000 National League Most Valuable Player winner with the San Francisco Giants and a four-time Silver Slugger awardee.

This being his 10th time on the ballot, Kent is walking on thin ice and would like to get the job done as soon as possible.

